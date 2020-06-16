Pacer Wahab Riaz ready to return to Tests if his services are needed for Pakistan

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz, during a teleconference on Monday, expressed his eagerness to prove himself on the upcoming tour against England. The 34-year-old revealed that he could not say no when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contacted him for the tour. “I am looking forward to performing well against England in the upcoming series. The tour is happening under unique circumstances. I could not say no when the PCB approached me regarding my availability for the Test side. I will be ready to play in the future as well if needed,” said Riaz. “I focus on representing my country rather than focusing on white-ball cricket or red-ball cricket. I have not played Test cricket for a while. Right now I need to look at the team’s requirement rather than looking at the easier route,” he added. Wahab last year decided to take an indefinite break from red ball cricket. He has been named in the larger pool of 29 players, a combined squad for a series of three Tests and T20Is. Riaz was 34 when announced his break from red-ball cricket. It led to his being demoted in the PCB’s central contracts list, and then to his being omitted entirely from it. His national selection for white-ball cricket was also in doubt when head coach Misbahul Haq promoted a number of younger fast bowlers ahead of him

The left-armer stated that he was ready for the challenge of facing the England side on their home soil. “I am ready for the challenge as a professional. I will share my experience with the youngsters in the side. I am not satisfied with my performances as a player during my career. I played many matches in Dubai which supports spinners more. I had decided to leave the Test format since I was not getting chances. Now that I was needed, I was ready,” he said. Riaz was not concerned about missing out on the central contract claiming that better performances would change things up next year.

Wahab has been in the national circuit since 2008, but hasn’t quite managed a consistent run in the Pakistan team. His selection had often been based on his ability to generate reverse-swing at high pace, and his call-ups were often conditions-dependent. His inconsistency and lack of fitness have often been sticking points with selectors and coaches, and previous head coach Mickey Arthur had criticised his “work ethic” and suggested that he had not “won Pakistan a game in two years”, before moving on from him. “I try to better my performance whenever I am dropped. The young bowlers in the side are Pakistan’s future. I will try to lead them as a senior. Being in the management’s plan is more important than getting a central contract. If I perform well, I will get a central contract next year,” he said. “I made a comeback in the 2015 World Cup by working hard. I will try to justify my selection for this tour with good performances as well. I trust the precautionary measures being taken for the tour. I do not think we will have any trouble on the tour,” he concluded.