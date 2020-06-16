‘My career, my choice’: Hafeez on repetitive retirement suggestions

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez on Monday clarified that he would not stop playing cricket on someone’s suggestion. Hafeez, 39, while talking to reporters via videoconference, replied to former skipper Ramiz Raja’s advice on retiring from international cricket and giving opportunities to upcoming cricketers. “I’m not playing cricket to fulfill anyone’s desire and will not stop playing cricket based on someone’s personal suggestions. I’ve been justifying my selection for the last 17-18 years with performances and will try to continue doing it. In short, it’s my career, my choice,” said Hafeez. Hafeez also stated that his aim was still to play the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which is in uncertainty due to COVID-19 tensions. “I decided to retire after playing the T20 World Cup, if this tournament postpones or have some changes in its schedule, I will maintain myself to play the tournament,” he added.

On the other hand, Hafeez requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to review bowling angle regulations which were implemented a few years back and had a strict impact on off-spinners. “Beauty of the game has disappeared due to some regulations. The excitement between the ball and bat has been limited. In order to protect and modernize this game, some changes must be considered,” he added. Upon being asked, Hafeez expressed his desire to return to Test cricket in England where the national team are scheduled to play three Tests. It must be noted that Hafeez retired from the elite format of the game in 2018 against New Zealand because he wanted to focus on white-ball cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 29-player squad for three Tests and three T20Is against England. The Pakistan team will leave for a ‘bio-secure’ England tour on June 28 via a chartered plane.

The PCB did not award central contracts to seniors like Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir but chief selector and head coach Misbahul Haq has said they are in their plans. Quizzed about his take on ICC’s ban on use of saliva on the ball, Hafeez said he is happy as long as cricket is resuming and these “small’ changes are temporary and can be adjusted with. “Life is a challenge. Personally I feel cricket resuming gives me greater joy and for that I am willing to neglect small changes in rule. It will be back and it is a temporary change I feel. “I have been injured a lot of times and I managed to come back. So it’s similar. We need to sacrifice for the game to continue and we need to be ready to do it,” said Hafeez who has played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 91 T20s for Pakistan since making his debut in 2003.