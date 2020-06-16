Australia Cricket Board chief Roberts to be axed

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Kevin Roberts is set to be replaced by an interim CEO after losing support of the board over his stewardship of the game during the coronavirus shutdown, local media reported on Monday. Members of the board held an emergency meeting on Sunday to put handover arrangements in place for a replacement, The Australian newspaper said. The reports did not give details about the interim CEO, while CA did not immediately comment when contacted by media. Roberts has been criticised for his handling of the shutdown since a decision to furlough about 80 percent of staff at head office in April to “proactively” manage the impact of COVID-19. State associations that nominate members to the CA board have pushed back against proposed cuts to their grants, while the players’ union has called for dispute resolution with the governing body after rejecting its forward estimates for the revenue that underpins player payments. CA’s decision to snub Perth as a venue for one of the four Test matches in the lucrative India tour in the home summer also angered Western Australia’s state association.