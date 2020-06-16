He has won nothing: Gambhir questions Kohli’s leadership

NEW DELHI: India’s former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir, during the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, questioned the leadership of India’s skipper Virat Kohli while stating that the charismatic batsman had a lot to achieve. The 38-year-old claimed that Kohli had won nothing as a leader which is vital for a team sport such as cricket. “He has lots to achieve! It is a team sport. You can keep scoring your own runs. There are people like Brian Lara who have scored so many runs. There are people like Jacques Kallis who have won nothing,” Gambhir said. “Kohli at the moment has won nothing, to be honest as a leader. He has a lot to achieve.” The former opening batsman stated that true fulfillment came in the form of winning trophies rather than scoring runs. “You can keep scoring those big runs but according to me, till you win those big trophies you will never be able to fulfill your entire career,” he added. Gambhir has represented India in 58 Tests, 147 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 37 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) while scoring 4154 runs, 5238 runs and 932 runs in each format respectively.