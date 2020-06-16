Lack of incentives in Budget 2020-21 weighs down KSE-100

Stocks lost ground on the first day of the trading session after Budget 2020-21 failed to impress investors due to the lack of any incentives offered to any major industry. Kse-100 index declined by 786 points or 2.27%, and closed below the 34,000-mark, at 33,824.51 points.

Dip in market sentiments triggered a selling pressure across the board from banks to oil and cement sectors, which remained oblivious to the reduction in duties that the government had announced on the import of raw material for various sectors. Investors were unmoved by the minuscule incentives since the industry is already damped by demand plunge and economic activity which has grounded to halt amid covid-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, Investors booked profit on Monday, since contrary to the investors’ expectations, no major tax cuts i.e reduction in Value added tax (VAT) or capital gain tax (CGT) were announced in the fiscal budget which could have injected positivity in the markets.

Government of Pakistan on Friday unveiled a covid-19s-influenced Rs7.13 trillion “tax-free” budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in a special session of the National Assembly.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index remained in the negative territory during the session, registering its intraday low of 33,814.80, while it also touched an intraday high of 34,611.23.The market closed at 34,611.23 points on Friday. The total volume traded for the index increased from 145.26 million shares to164.52 million shares while the overall volumes gained by 84.96 Million to 262.84 Million Shares. Market Cap decreased by Rs.127.18 Billion.

The volume chart was led by Unity Foods Limited, followed by Power Cement Limited and Azgard Nine Limited, exchanging 45.35 million, 10.97 million and 10.34 million shares, respectively.

The sectors, that weighed down the south included banking with 178.05 points, oil & gas exploration with 115.10 points and cement with 99.50 points. Among the scrips, Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd led the losses, weighing down the index by 51.24 points, followed by Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd with 49.69 points and United Bank Ltd with 45.24 points.

While, Sectors wise Pharmaceuticals posted some gains with 3 points, Vanaspati & Allied Industries with 2 points and Textile Spinning with 1 point. Among the scrips, most points added to the index was by Azgard Nine Limited which contributed 8 points followed by the Searle Company Limited with 6 points, Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited with 5 points, Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited with 4 points.

Global Markets: Global stocks tanked on Monday over mounting fears of 2nd wave of covid-19 which could further send global economy into another lockdown shedding hopes of any revival of economic activity. The panic was witnessed after district in the Chinese capital of Beijing was in a “wartime emergency” after a cluster of infections was found centered around a wholesale market. Stateside, Texas and North Carolina also reported a record number of virus-related hospitalizations over weekend.

In Asia, stocks plummeted across the board as in South Korea, the Kospi index led the losses after it plunged 4.76% to close at 2,030.82, while In Japan, Nikkei 225 dropped 3.47% to close at 21,530.95. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged lower by 2.16% to close at 23,776.95, while Shanghai composite declined by 1.02% to around 2,890.03. Apart from surge in concerns over new covid-19 cases in Beijing, investors also followed Chinese economic data for May released which missed expectations. Manufacturing activity in the country in May rose 4.4% year-on-year, less than expectations of a 5% increase by analysts. Retail sales declined 2.8% year-on-year in May, worse than expectations of a 2% decrease.

In Europe, stocks painted red across the indexes with Germany’s DAX losing 0.32 %, France’s CAC 40 edging lower by 0.49% lower, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 closed down around 0.66%.In terms of stocks individual insurance companies took a plunge, while scientific research firms and pharmaceuticals closed in green zone. The sentiments were reversed over fears that surge in cases might trigger another lockdown in the region as most of the European countries are lifting travel restrictions from Monday.

At Wall Street, the stocks continue to post losses over fears of resurgence of virus as the U.S economy reopens and, profit-taking after following massive rally in the past weeks.

The 30-stockDow Jones Industrial Average traded 181 points lower, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 declined 0.4%. However, the averages were well off their session lows. At its lows of the day, the Dow was down more than 600 points. Meanwhile tech heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.36%, erasing earlier losses, as Facebook and Netflix rose slightly. However the Stocks which stand to benefit the most from a successful reopening of the economies led the losses. Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines each lost more than 4%. United Airlines lost 3.7% and American Airlines slid 3.5%. These stocks led the recent rally among tech giants and surged in May over investors’ speculation that the worst of the virus was over.