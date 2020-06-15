Junaid Khan pays tribute to Mehdi Hasan with a rendition of ‘Zindagi May to Sabhi’

One of Pakistan’s most popular actors and the lead singer of rock band Call, Junaid Khan has released a beautiful rendition of ‘Zindagi Main to Sabhi’ paying tribute to the legendary ghazal singer, Mehdi Hasan.

Known for his soulful voice and invigorating music, Junaid Khan paid his respects to the ghazal maestro on his 91st birthday with the rendition of his famous ghazal ‘Zindagi Main to Sabhi Pyar Kartay Hain’. Khan brought his own personal touch to the beautiful melody, creating a rendition that still keeps the original Mehdi Hasan touch to this famous ghazal.

Junaid Khan has contributed immensely to the contemporary Pakistani music scene. The multitalented star has been proving his mettle both as a singer and an actor time and time again.

The lead vocalist of the famous rock band “Call,” Junaid Khan, has released two commercially successful albums, Jilawatan and Dhoom. Apart from his prominent singing career, Junaid Khan has also proved himself as a talented actor with some hit dramas, including Mujhay Roothnay Na Daina, Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu, Yahan Pyar Nahi Hai, Madiha Maliha, Kadoorat, and Firaaq. He rose to fame by his critically acclaimed performance in the hit drama Sun Yaara followed by his unconventional roles in Hania, Yaariyan, Kam Zarf, Ishq Tamasha, and others.