There’s so much I want to say: Ileana

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and a lot of other Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their sorrows.

Ileana D’Cruz penned a long and heart-breaking note that talked about how we as humans want to cry out hearts out at times. How we are flawed and how it’s okay not to be okay. “All I ask from all of you is to please please please be kind,” wrote Ileana in her post. She poured her heart out, have a look right here:

Sushant Singh Rajput had a staggering career, both in television and films. His tv show, Pavitra Rishta, was immensely loved and successful, and so was his performance. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che and became a star to look out for. In the same year, he proved his versatility and did a romantic film called Shuddh Desi Romance.

He continued by picking different films and characters and opted for brave choices like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, and of course, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story.