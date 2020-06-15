Perception and reality

The perception that things were getting better and the decision to reopen the economy will soon create jobs and growth is clearly not being backed by reality; in Pakistan as much as in much of the rest of the world. Initially global markets rallied even as country after country posted some of the worst growth and employment numbers in many decades, behaving as if they had somehow factored in that the worst was already behind us, but unfortunately that strong upswing seems to have finally run out of gas. Countries are again resorting to localised lockdowns, which is of course causing markets to hemorrhage all over the place. The Pakistani stock market bled almost 800 points on Monday just as the Punjab government announced locking down a number of areas in Lahore for two weeks. The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has identified 20 cities including Lahore, using the testing, tracing and quarantining (TTQ) method, as potential hotspots. That means more cities might follow Lahore in the days to come to control the rapid spread of the virus and implement lockdowns of their own.

All this will test the PTI government’s policy over the next couple of weeks. Clearly the Punjab government wanted to lock down all of Lahore yet when, for some reason, it asked for the federal government’s permission it got a straight no for an answer. That left it with the only option that the PM seems to agree with, which is targeted shutting down of problem areas. Now it will be important not just to make sure that nobody is allowed to break the rules in quarantined areas, but also that no more areas are added to the list. Failure will of course mandate something stricter, and what that will do to the economy, especially growth and employment, hardly needs and clarification.

It seems the world has come to yet another inflexion point in its fight against the coronavirus. Opening up was always going to be risky, yet practically every country gambled with it, pretty much out of desperation, to try and keep their economies functioning. The way shutdowns destroy jobs and the ability of the lowest segments of society to even afford food makes it impossible for governments to opt for them. Yet now that the ruling party has had to employ them strategically, it must make sure they are not violated because its credibility, along with the wellbeing of the people, is at stake. *