ISLAMABAD: The federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Secretary for Communications Zafar Hasan pinned the batches to Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on his promotion to Grade 22, in the rank wearing ceremony held in Ministry of Communications on Monday.

The Federal Secretary of Communications Zafar Hasan, Chairman NHA Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum, Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana, Addl. IG, NHMP HQ Khalid Mehmood, Addl. IG, NHMP North Region Abbas Hussain Malik, Addl. IG, NHMP Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG Operations NHMP Jan Muhammad, DIG (HQs) NHMP Asghrar Ali Yousfazai AIG Attique Ahmed, senior officers of Ministry of Communications and National Highways and Motorway Police were also present on the occasion.

According to Spokesperson the Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed lauded the performance of Motorway Police. Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that the National Highways and Motorway Police is committed to serving the commuters and the NHMP staff is continuously making efforts to ensure safe journey for all road users and provide timely help and support to commuters.