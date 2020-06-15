Kangana Ranaut blasts Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; Questions why his achievements weren’t recognised

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock as the actor was found dead in his home on June 14, 2020. While tributes have been pouring in for the late actor, many have come forth and raised questions about Sushant’s mental health. Now, Kangana Ranaut has taken a strong stand on the tragic demise of the 34-year-old Kedarnath actor and has questioned Bollywood on the lack of credit to him for his achievements. Kangana shared her thoughts on the matter via a video.

KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry and SushantSinghRajput‘s tragic death and how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due and when celebrities struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint

In the 2-odd-minute video, shared by the official Instagram handle of Team Kangana Ranaut, Kangana says, “Sushant Singh Rajput ki maut ne humein jhinjhor ke rakh diya hai, magar kuch is mein bhi ek parallel narrative chala rahe hai. Woh ye ki jinka dimaag kamzor hota hai woh depression mein aate hai aur suicide kar lete hai. Jo banda Stanford ki scholarship…woh rank-holder hai apne engineering ke entrance ki, uska dimaag kamzor kaise ho sakta hai? (Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left all of us devastated, but some are looking for a parallel narrative even here. That whoever has a weak mind, they slip into depression and kill themselves. A guy who has a scholarship from Stanford… he is a rank holder of his engineering entrance, how can his mind be weak?)”

Producer Arun Pandey recalled the first time Dhoni saw Sushant play the helicopter shot – which is a signature shot of MSD – he was in awe of him and had predicted that the actor could play Ranji trophy. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to be Questioned by Police in His Suicide Case.

Calling out the hypocrisy of Bollywood, actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, without mincing his words, tweeted, “At times our movie industry’s hypocrisy gets to me. High & mighty announcing they should have kept in touch with Sushant. Oh c’mon, you didn’t! And that’s because his career dipped.”

She also called our people who are calling Sushant “weak” in the wake of his suicide.

“How can a person who got admission in Stanford be weak?” She said.

She went on to add that his previous posts suggest that he was begging for people to watch his movies, and claimed he said “I don’t have a godfather until his industry, I can be removed from it.”