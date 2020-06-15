Police arrests two Indian High Commission staffers over hit-and-run accident in Islamabad

The Islamabad police have arrested two officials of the Indian High Commission after they ran over and injured a passerby Monday morning, police sources said.

A vehicle, reportedly a BMW saloon, hit a pedestrian walking on the embassy road at around 8am today.

The two high commission staffers, Silvades Paul and Dawamu Brahamu, tried to flee after the incident but were caught by bystanders and handed over to local police.

The car was stopped by a huge crowd of people who handed over the two men to Islamabad Police. After they were arrested, police discovered that the two persons were officials of the Indian High Commission.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven irresponsibly and had gotten out of control due to overspeeding. The victim was walking on the footpath at the road when he was run over by the car.

The two junior staffers went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 am (IST), but did not reach their destination.

The Indian embassy took up the matter with the Pakistan Foreign Office and sent a preliminary report to New Delhi.

It is also being reported that Pakistan side was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the Indian High Commission immediately.

India has also summoned the Pakistan charge d’affaires and lodged a strong protest to him over the reported arrest of two officials in Islamabad.