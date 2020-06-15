Daily Times

Eid-ul-Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31: Fawad Chaudhry

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 31 “as per calendar of the Ministry of Science and Technology”, said federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday.

In a tweet from his official handle, the minister said the moon will be visible on July 21 in Karachi and it’s peripheral areas.

“Ruet App may also be used to ascertain exact location of the moon,” Chaudhry tweeted.

The minister has been advocating that the Ministry of Science and Technology take the lead in the sighting of the moon issue which is usually done by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

“The issue of moon-sighting will be permanently resolved after the moon observatories” are established, he had noted. “A common person will be able to go and see the moon and decide for themselves”.

