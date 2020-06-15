Complete lockdown imposed in some areas of lahore after midnight

The Punjab government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in some areas of Lahore due to rising coronavirus cases being reported from the provincial capital, confirmed Health Minister Yasmin Rashid on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said the provincial government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in some areas of Lahore due to rising coronavirus cases being reported from the city.

The health minister added that the areas will be under lockdown from midnight Monday.

Meanwhile, some areas in Gulberg will also be closed completely and some societies in Iqbal Town and Nishatar Towen will also be closed as well. There are 388 cases reported in Johar Town and more than 200 cases in Wapda Town.

The minister clarified that food stores and pharmacies will remain open in these areas that will undergo a complete lockdown for at least two weeks. These areas will be reopened after the situation is assessed, she said.

Dr Rashid once again urged people to follow the government’s announced standard operating procedures to stop the spread of the virus. She added that the virus can be stemmed by 50% just by wearing a mask. She added that the government will decide to reopen the areas after analyzing the situation.”

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,729 with 97 more virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to NCOC, 53,805 cases have been detected in Sindh, 54,138 in Punjab, 18,013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,177 in Balochistan, 8,569 in Islamabad, 647 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,129 in Gilgit Baltistan.