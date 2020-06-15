Defence Minister offer to Manzor Pashteen for negotiation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak has invited Pakhtoon Tehafuz Moment (PTM) leaders to come and discuss all the contentious issues. He said that we pakhtoons belong to the same province thus we should collectively work for the development of Khyber-pukhtoonkhawa.

He said that the erstwhile FATA districts were merged in the province in order to bring the people into the mainstream. He said that the people of those districts were lagging behind in terms of education, healthcare and basic communications infrastructure. He said that it was the time to collectively work for their uplift rather then indulge in confrontation.

Pervaiz Khattak invited PTM leadership to sit on table and jot down issues of their concerns and discuss their resolution.

He said that country was going through a tougher period wherein the masses were confronted by the global pandemic. He said that the coronavirus pandemic had not only cast devastation to the economy of the country but the lives of people of Pakistan.

He said that it’s exponential spread had increased the casualties. He said that the political instability in the country specially the KP province would lead to exaggerate the miseries of the people.