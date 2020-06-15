Govt extends olive branch to PTM, again

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak has invited Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders for a dialogue to discuss all the contentious issues.

The minister, in a press statement, said, “We Pakhtoons belong to the same province, thus we should collectively work for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” He said the erstwhile FATA districts were merged in the province in order to bring the people into national mainstream. He said those districts lag behind in terms of education, healthcare and basic communications infrastructure. He said that it is the time to collectively work for their uplift rather than indulging in confrontation.

Pervaiz Khattak invited PTM leadership to come to table and jot down issues of their concern and discuss resolution of their issues. He said the country is going through a tougher period wherein the masses are confronted with coronavirus pandemic, adding that the disease has not only cast devastation to the economy of the country but also the lives of the people.

He said in such a situation, political instability in the country, especially the PK province, will further add to the miseries of the people.