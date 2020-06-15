Shehbaz wants 10% pay raise for govt employees

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has hit out at the federal government over its decision to not give a pay raise to the government employees and pensioners in this year’s budget.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PML-N leader demanded that the government give at least a 10% raise in to government employees. “Every year, the PML-N government would raise salaries of government employees,” he said. “We [PML-N] would also give housing allowances and other facilities to government employees as well.” The former Punjab chief minister said no increase in the employees’ salaries is not acceptable. “Health and medical expenses have increased and everything has got very expensive. It is unfair not to increase the salaries in the current economic condition,” he said.

He questioned where is the campaign to bring down prices and steps to make the lives of the poor and needy better in the budget. “No programme to help farmers was announced in the budget,” he added.

Responding to Shehbaz, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said the prime minister is aware of the issues that the government employees faced. “The economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister is aware of the issues of the government employees and relief will be given as soon conditions get favourable,” he said.

Criticising the previous government, Gill said no department had been performing during the PML-N’s tenure. “Somebody should tell Shehbaz Sharif that we have doubled the health budget from the previous tenure and that inflation is in the single digit now,” he said. “Someone should also tell Shehbaz we have the lowest petroleum prices in the region and the current account deficit is down by 73%,” he said. “If Shehbaz Sharif had bothered to read the budget, he would have known where the steps for the economic revival were,” the PTI leader added. The budget 2020-2021 was the first budget in which the government employees and pensioners did not get any pay raise. The decision to not raise salaries and pensions was taken on the demand of the International Monetary Fund, which had originally asked for a reduction in it.

In the budget for the outgoing fiscal year, Rs431.2 billion was allocated for running the civil government but it was revised to Rs445.86 billion for the current outgoing fiscal year and for the new fiscal year 2020-2021 an amount of Rs475.73 billion was allocated.