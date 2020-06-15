250,000 people under complete lockdown in AJK, Islamabad

Amid steep rise in Covid-19 cases, various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory have been put under complete lockdown, affecting a population of around 250,000 in two sectors of Islamabad and Muzaffarabad city.

The test, trace and quarantine (TTQ) strategy developed by the government helped impose smart lockdowns with the chunk of affected population home-quarantined for containing the contagion outbreak. The smart lockdown had been imposed in various parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and the federal capital. The data provided by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) revealed that the core objective of the TTQ strategy is to identify coronavirus hotspots and cluster areas, imposing smart lockdown in the affected places, quarantining of positive and suspected patients, contact tracing of Covid-19 patients, optimization of healthcare facilities at all levels, augmentation of testing capacity, boosting healthcare capacity and meticulous monitoring through technology and trained workforce.