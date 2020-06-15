Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Indian film and television actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his home in Mumbai, reports in Indian media said on Sunday.

The actor, known for films like Raabta and Kedarnath was living alone during lockdown and was found hanging at his Bandra residence by police.

The actor’s death comes just barely a week after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide last Monday by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus’s romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, followed by an award-winning performance in Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.

Rajput made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che!, for which he received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then starred in the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance and as the titular detective in the action thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. His highest-grossing releases came with a supporting role in the satire PK, followed by the titular role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. For his performance in the latter, he received his first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Rajput went on to star in the commercially successful films Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

NITI Aayog, the policy think-tank of the Indian government, signed him to promote the Women Entrepreneurship Platform. Apart from acting and running Innsaei Ventures, Rajput was actively involved in various programmes like Sushant4Education, as a part of efforts to help young students. In June 2020, at age 34, Rajput died from suicide by hanging at his home in Bandra, Mumbai.