Taking mental health seriously

The apparent suicide of an up and coming Bollywood actor has once again sparked a much needed debate about the matter of mental and psychological health. Just as this suicide showed yet again, one’s mental health has often got very little to do with what is happening in the real world. There have been far too many examples to mention individually of how apparently very rich and successful people, much to the world’s shock and amazement, were so broken inside that they were forced to end their own lives. That is why mental health is an issue that should be given far more importance than is the case, especially in societies like ours.

The usual rebuke, from people who themselves do not suffer from any mental health issues, to people with such problems is to simply ignore it or walk-it-off, etc, which completely misses the point. One suffering from needless mental agony would no doubt like nothing more than just walking it off and coming back feeling happy again. But, as psychologists will tell you, it is not something that one can control. It is like any other disease that can just happen to people, for a whole host of reasons, and it is made all the worse because often it is much more agonising than most ordinary illnesses. What else, after all, would push one to suicide?

Psychological issues are becoming even more commonplace because of the quarantine. Staying locked indoors to keep safe from the pandemic is all very understandable, but such isolation tends to get to one’s head after a while. That is why news that mental problems have increased with the lockdowns imposed all over the world is not very surprising. In strongly patriarchal societies like Pakistan such issues often lead to increased incidents of domestic violence as well. And it doesn’t help that the few qualified counsellors that are available can hardly be afforded by anybody except the super rich. Some government hospitals do take the trouble of keeping the mandatory psychologist, but in most cases neither the doctor nor the patient takes the exercise seriously at all. Sooner or later, though, we will have to realise that mental health of individuals ultimately affects the mental health of countries. And without a healthy mind, it is just not possible to live a healthy life even if one is blessed with a healthy body. *