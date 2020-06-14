COMSATS virtually trains telehealth professionals

Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) joined hands with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C), Government of Pakistan, through training the country’s doctors and medical community for 5-day virtual training on Sexual, Reproductive and Maternal Health (SRH) for Telemedicine providers (Phase-Doctors). The training successfully concluded in Islamabad in presence of Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS; Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO Country Representative in Pakistan; and Director General Health at MoNHSR&C.