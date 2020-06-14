Holy Quran teaching made compulsory in universities

Notification issued in universities across Punjab to make it compulsory to read Holy Quran with urdu translation. According to the details, the Chancellor of Universities Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in consultation with the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities, announced to study Holy Quran with translation in the universities, after which a formal notification has also been issued.

In which it has been said that one must has to read Holy Quran with Urdu translation. Universities will decide credit hours and other micro academic details. Lecturers in all the universities of Punjab will recite the Holy Qur’an to the students with translation and it will be as mandatory for the students to participate in this lecture as it is for other lecturers. The Holy Quran syllabus will be taught in universities in addition to Islamic studies.

While the Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while talking about this said that Holy Quran is the source of real guidance for us. Only by following the teachings of the Holy Qur’an can the world and the hereafter be improved. The Holy Qur’an is the complete code of life revealed to our Prophet to guide the world. We will teach the Holy Quran with meaning to the students in all the universities of Punjab so that they can take guidance from it and become a good person.

He said that we have formed a 7-member committee headed by Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Akhtar. Who finalized all the issues after full consultation with the Vice Chancellors of all the universities, after which, thank God, has also issued a formal notification today. I would like to thank all the Vice Chancellors of Punjab University including Prof. Dr. Niaz Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of GC University Prof. Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof.

Khalid Masood Gondal who have been with me in this noble cause. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that in order to be a good doctor, engineer, scientist or a good scholar, it is necessary to be a good person and a good person can be a good person only when good things are learned. You will be able to become a good person by getting full guidance by reading with a clear mind.