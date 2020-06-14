Pakistan Peoples Party AJK demands to shift lapse budget for Corona relief activities

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PPP AJK) has said that government should shift the lapsed budget for corona relief activities.

PPP AJK President Chaudhary Latif Akbar urged the incumbent government of AJK to improve the performance of Kashmir Liberation Cell.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the first priority of State government should be Kashmir freedom of movement.

He said that it is inevitable to highlight Indian atrocities in international forums, “for this, AJK government has to increase the funds of Liberation Cell” he said.

While talking on the upcoming budget in AJK, he said that government should focus to reduce inflation besides making all pertinent departments accountable whose development budget lapsed during present fiscal year.

Akbar reiterated that agriculture, education and Line of Control residents issues should be on top priority in next budget.

“PPP believes in women empowerment and state government should set 30% seats for women similar to national assembly” President PPP AJK maintained.

Chaudhary Latif Akbar expressed his concerns on the poor performance of highway department, saying that the department capability is not according to the amount being allocated for roads.

He demanded the government to shift the lapse budget of the state into corona relief activities for the facilitation of Covid patients.

Akbar also suggested to increase salaries and pensions to 20% as these employees are the backbone of government system, “Asif Ali Zardari in his tenure increased 50% record salaries and 20% pensions” he added.

Government of AJK is going to present their next FY 2020-21 budget on 18th June.