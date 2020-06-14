Pakistan private schools federation calls out for peaceful protests on Monday

Kashif Mirza President All Pakistan Private Schools Federation called for peaceful nationwide protests on Monday, June 15 after consultation with all private school owners.

Kashif Mirza, President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, will hold press conferences and peaceful protests on June 15 in private schools across the country for the “martyrs of education sacrifices and education for all” against the anti-education budget and educational constitutional rights.

Appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors to open schools like other departments under SOPs. Private Schools Federation has prepared and issued world class SOPs.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation rejects budget recommendations 2020-21. 100% tax increase Education hostility!

PM announces’ tax free education relief package ‘for teachers, teachers’ salaries, 90% of school building rents are fixed.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation rejects the decision to keep the schools closed till August.

Private schools, PAF and Pimaka are being financially murdered with the closure of educational institutions, 50% of educational institutions will be completely closed and 1 million people will become unemployed.

25 million Pakistani children are already deprived of their constitutional right. It is impossible to compensate for the educational loss of another 50 million students. A total of 75 million Pakistani children have been deprived of their constitutional right to education, of which more than 50% are girls.

Educational institutions are open in the corona affected countries, including the Chinese provinces of Wuhan, Spain, England, India, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United States, Russia, Denmark, France, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Japan, Korea and Saudi Arabia. , Israel, Hong Kong, etc., then why Pakistani children are deprived of education?

Classes can be continued by maintaining social distance in shifts of 7 to 10 and 2 in the morning.

Instead of canceling word exams, exams should be maintained by maintaining social distance.

The government should stop unconstitutional measures. The notification and ordinance of Sindh and Punjab government to reduce fees by 20% is against Articles 18, 8, 5, 4, 3, 25 (1), 37 and 38 of the Constitution, is discriminatory and illegal.

Corona Educational Relief Fund was established for deserving students. The Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Ministers were also offered 200,000 private schools, isolation and quarantine centers and 1.5 million teachers as volunteers across the country

Punjab Education Minister Murad Rass and other education ministers who are enemies of education should be removed immediately. Education Minister Murad Rass is responsible for the death of the teacher who committed suicide.