Sushant Singh’s Ex-Manager also commits suicide on June 8

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma’s former manager Disha Salian passed away on Monday after allegedly falling off the 14th floor of her friend’s residence in Mumbai’s Malad. Now, as per the police report, Disha did not commit suicide but fell off the window of the apartment at 1 am on Tuesday. It is also reported that she was drinking with friends after dinner and was tipsy and hence, she slipped off the window.

Mumbai Police have registered a case of accidental death. It is suspected that the former celebrity manager had also committed suicide.

Rajput, who became a household name with his hit television series “Pavitra Rishta”, debuted in films with the critically acclaimed “Kai Po Che!” based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling book The Three Mistakes of My Life.

However, no suicide note has not been recovered yet.

Following this, he went on to work in Shuddh Desi Romance with Parineeti Chopra, and then did several other films.

He was last seen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor. This film was a film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and dealt with struggles of a college life and the frustrations of the later years.

Last week, Disha Salian, who used to manage Sushant's work, ended her life.

Sushant’s life was full of struggles, he danced well and got small roles in films as background dancer. Sharing his experience ahead of his performance in IIFA 2018 said, ”I’m really excited to be a part of IIFA this year and I will be performing at the IIFA awards for the first time. Not exactly the first time… I have been a background dancer at IIFA for many years.”