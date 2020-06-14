Atrocities in IOK are blemishes on Indian democracy: Pasban-e-Hurriyat

Muzaffarabad: Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali has said that the role of base camp government including religious and other political parties is inevitable for Kashmir freedom of movement.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are suffering forced lockdown for the last 314 days when Indian government abrogated the article 370 and 35-A.

“People in IOK are facing Indian atrocities at every nook and corner of occupied territory” he said.

While paying tribute to the martyrs of freedom movement, Ghazali maintained that martyrs of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Kishtawar, Tarral and Salamabad are our heroes.

Uzair stated that the passion for freedom is now being transferred to 3rd generation and their mothers teach them not to surrender in front of occupational forces but to resist for freedom.

Ghazali reiterated that the sun of freedom will rise before long and India will face ignominy.

Terming the Indian brutalities in IOK, Ghazali said that calling herself the largest secular democratic state in presence of around 1 million forces in IOK is the merest blemish on India.

“Not only Muslims but all minorities are insecure under the rule of RSS extremists’ government in India” he added.

Uzair Ghazali also expressed his concerns on the role of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, saying that the incumbent government endeavours for freedom movement are not satisfactory.

He appealed to the state government to perform their role besides International organizations to take stern notice on deteriorating situation in IOK.