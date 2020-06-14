Adobe’s new Photoshop Camera app suggests how to edit and enhance photos

Adobe has launched the highly-anticipated Photoshop Camera app, a free camera application that uses smart technology to intelligently suggest to users which filters, effects and edits would best improve their picture. The Photoshop-powered camera application first announced last year, which utilizes intelligent technology to decide “the best lenses and filters for your photos,” finally launched this week on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In addition to having a series of original filters — some created by notable artists and influencers — to scroll through and select before taking a picture, such edits can be altered and changed afterwards, too. The app gives users access to quick fix tools like portrait relighting and distortion removal, as well as manual editing tools to help them bring a particular vision to reality.