Liverpool fans can celebrate later but won’t be the same: McManaman

Winning the Premier League title at an empty stadium will be something of a letdown for Liverpool fans at the end of a remarkable season, former England midfielder Steve McManaman has said. Juergen Klopp’s side were two wins away from their first top-flight title in 30 years when English football was halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is set to resume next week with matches played behind closed doors and should Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday Liverpool could secure the title by beating Everton four days later. “It’ll be fantastic when it happens but the fans are not going to be there,” McManaman, who made over 270 appearances for Liverpool, told the BBC. “Further down the line, the fans will be allowed in, they can celebrate properly then and have a parade round the city.