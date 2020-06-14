NHL players not rushing back to rinks for voluntary skates

John Tavares took his sticks home from the rink in Toronto to tape them up so he wouldn´t waste his limited time there. Across the border, Andrew Copp is waiting things out in the US before returning to Winnipeg for the start of mandatory training camps because of Canada´s 14-day quarantine regulation because of the coronavirus pandemic. NHL players could start participating in voluntary small-group workouts, and teams began opening their training facilities Monday. Players learned Thursday training camps can open July 10, pending an agreement on returning to play later this summer. Now, the players are expected to trickle back in preparation of the resumption of the season. “We´ve obviously got quite a few of our guys here in town and here at the facility kind of getting on the same page, which is great,” said Tavares, the Maple Leafs’ captain. “We´ve got a lot of guys that are still trying to figure out their situation, but obviously have some very good setups and understand their importance to get things up to speed.” The announcement of a potential start date for camps comes after the league and players already signed off on a 24-team playoff format, and approved protocol for initial workouts. Next up will be selecting two hub cities which will play host to the games, with a decision expected to come within the next 10 days. Of the 10 potential hubs, including three in Canada, Las Vegas is considered a strong candidate, a person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press on Friday night. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because talks are private and the selection process hasn’t been completed. The league and players must also agree on testing and health-and-safety protocols amid the pandemic before games can resume.