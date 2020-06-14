Pledges made with people of South Punjab being fulfilled: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that the government is fulfilling its promises made with the people of South Punjab and 35 percent development funds have been allocated for the area.

Having a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who called on him here at Chief Minister Office, Buzdar said that the government is keeping its focus on the development of the backward areas.

Matters regarding mutual interest, political situation, steps taken to deal with corona as well as setting up of secretariat in Southern Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister said that the posts for additional chief secretary and additional IG for South Punjab Secretariat have been approved and notification has been issued in this regard. The additional chief secretary and additional IG will be posted in Bahawalpur and Multan. He said that Southern Punjab Secretariat will be functional soon.

He said that the government is giving back the right to the people of South Punjab which were robbed by the former rulers and for many years they just entertained them merely with hollow slogans. He said that the former rulers used the funds taken on the name of development of South Punjab in their constituencies, whereas, the PTI government has closed the chapter of unfair distribution of development funds.

The budget allocated for the Southern Punjab cannot be utilized for any other purpose. The funds of Southern Punjab will only be spent on development and prosperity of the people of southern Punjab, he further said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat will provide relief to the people of that area. The establishment of the Secretariat would solve the problems of the people at the grassroots level, besides bringing improvement in the governance.

The two leaders also strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the unprovoked firing by the Indian Army on the Line of Control (LoC). Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government has presented an excellent, balanced and people-friendly budget, in difficult times. He also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar and his team.

He said that opposition should avoid criticism for the sake of criticism on tax-free budget. He further maintained that the priorities have been rightly set in the budget and best budget has been presented in the present circumstances. The budget does not put additional burden on the poor and underprivileged segment of the society. He said that India wants to push the region into the war by levelling baseless allegations. Attacks on civil areas are highly commendable and a clear violation of international laws. India is escalating tension with cowardice activates. India is bewildered by committing inhumane activities in occupied Kashmir, he said.

Qureshi said that confused India wants to destroy peace in the region. The struggle of Kashmiri youth against India in occupied Kashmir will become successful. Kashmir and Pakistan are essential for each other. He said the Indian government has made a new history of brutality by inflicting extreme cruelties on the innocent Kashmiris.