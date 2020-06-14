Giga group finalizes plan to plant Sweet Sorghum on unpopulated desert land

Giga Group of companies, a renowned name in real estate and construction, has come up with a plan to grow Sweet Sorghum in the unpopulated desert tract of Pakistan for progressing the country’s agricultural economy. For this, non-utilized land of Cholistan, Thar and Quetta have been selected.

The project will not only ate far reaching positive impact on Pakistan’s economy, but will also help to improve social and financial standing of the people of these backward areas. Moreover, the group has shown its resolve to further extend this project in future to cattle farming and meat export through which the country will earn foreign exchange. To deliberate upon and devise leading principles pertaining to matters of agriculture and plantation, a select team of highly competent and expert specialists /scientists of the field has been established.