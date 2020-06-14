Uzair Baloch shifted to Mitharam hostel

Underworld don Uzair Baloch was shifted to Rangers Mitharam Hostel on Saturday.

According to details, police constables have also been deployed specifically for Uzair Baloch at Mitharam hostel. Baloch will remain at Mitharam hostel till further orders of the provincial government.

A court on June 6 issued production order of Uzair Baloch, the kingpin of the most prominent criminal gang in Lyari, in a police attack case. The police had approached the court and asked for resumption of the case proceedings and permission to investigate Uzair Baloch in the case.

Kalakot police informed the court that custody of the notorious gangster has been handed over to the Central Jail Karachi. The police pleaded for resumption of the case hearing and fixing the date for proceedings of the case.