Social distancing of government employees starts tomorrow

The government has approved social distancing of public sector employees for a period of fifteen days with effect from tomorrow (Monday). The step has been taken as a precautionary and preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus and to mitigate its adverse effects. A memorandum to this effect has been issued by Ministry of Interior. Secretary and additional secretary (in-charge) of all ministries, divisions and heads of attached departments and organizations have been authorized to prepare a strategy and implement the same within their respective domain.

