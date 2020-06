Sir: At eid, people didn’t follow provided SoPs and now Corona patients have increased drastically in Lahore and other cities.

I am still unable to understand that why our nation doesn’t want to follow safety measures announced by the government? What is the problem in wearing a mask? Why can’t we live without hugging and shaking hands?

I think strick lockdown is the only solution to defeat Coronavirus in Pakistan.

ZAHID PERVEZ AWAN

Lahore