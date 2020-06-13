Girl killed as Saudi bulldozers demolish family home in Asir

A Saudi girl has reportedly been killed as bulldozers destroyed her family home in the southern region of Asir.

The child has been identified as Noura from the governorate of Harajah. She died on Wednesday as several bulldozers were ordered to raze buildings alleged to have been constructed without permits.

A report yesterday revealed that Noura was killed while she slept in her home. Images of the slain child and video footage of the demolition circulated on Twitter, with the hashtag “Critical assaults kill the girl Noura” in Arabic being used to highlight the crime.

The incident has led to outrage in the kingdom, with many activists criticising local officials and the urban planning committee, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

Public Prosecutor Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah Al-Moajab has apparently ordered an investigation into circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

In April, Saudi forces shot and killed a citizen who refused to vacate his home in order to pave the way for constructing Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s so-called NEOM mega-project.