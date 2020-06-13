Mothers who have developed COVID-19 should continue breastfeeding their babies, the World Health Organisation said on Friday.

“Mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged to initiate and continue breastfeeding and not be separated from their infants, unless the mother is too unwell,” WHO Director-gGeneral Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated during a press conference.

UNICEF, the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine, WHO and the CDC state that considering the benefits of breastfeeding and the insignificant role of breast milk in the transmission of other respiratory viruses, the mother can continue breastfeeding, while applying all the necessary precautions. There is limited evidence for the presence of viral RNA in breast milk, while there is neither evidence for active virus in breast milk nor transmission via breast milk.

Currently, the primary concern is not whether the virus can be transmitted through breast milk, but rather whether an infected mother can transmit the virus through respiratory droplets during the period of breastfeeding. Precautions to avoid spreading the virus to your infant include washing hands before holding your baby, and wearing a face mask when in close contact with your baby as, for example, during direct breastfeeding. Consult with your health care provider if you have questions or concerns.