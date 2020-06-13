Fares for special flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan fixed

The special flights taking passengers from the Kingdom to Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan will now charge economy class passengers 1,861 Saudi Riyal equivalent to Rs81,553.

People in Saudi Arabia who want to buy their tickets do not have to contact the Pakistani embassy and can instead directly contact the PIA office or visit their website.

Travel agents can also be used. It has, however, been made clear that if an agent is found selling tickets for higher prices, strict action will be taken against them.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced to resume international flight operations from Riyadh airport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a circular issued from the Riyadh airport authority, the international flight operations will resume from the airport while strictly following standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to avoid COVID-19 pandemic.

All passengers who wanted to travel to and fro from Saudi Arabia would be able avail the facility after flight operation resumed at the airport on Monday.

The terminal 2 of the Riyadh airport would remain functional for the flight operations as empty planes would be allowed to land at the terminal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia announced on May 28 to resume domestic flight operations from May 31 after making the announcement of easing COVID-19 lockdown measures.