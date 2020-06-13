Another ex-premier of Pakistan tests positive for coronavirus

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gilani is the latest high-profile victim of the coronavirus.

His son Kasim Gilani made the announcement on social media site Twitter, stating that his father’s test results have come out as positive and prayers are needed. He is currently in isolation at his residence.

Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountibilty Burearu! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came postive. pic.twitter.com/VxiEXFOkZA — Kasim Gilani (@KasimGillani) June 13, 2020

The younger Gilani blamed the incumbent prime minister and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for placing his father’s life at risk.

“Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came postive,” he said.

Gilani, a senior member of the center-left Pakistan Peoples Party, served as prime minister from 2008 to 2012, when he was disqualified from office by the Supreme Court.

Apart from the two ex-premiers, other high-profile Pakistani politicians infected in recent days include opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Imran Ismail, governor of the southeastern Sindh province.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi, former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, also confirmed on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Afridi had been engaged in charity work around the country during the coronavirus lockdown.