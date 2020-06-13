Launching the Arab World into the Space Race

The UAE has set a goal to send an unmanned spacecraft to Mars by 2021 as part of the Hope Mars Mission. The UAE is seeking opportunities to explore celestial bodies, develop satellite communications technology and deploy the latest space technologies in terrestrial applications. The UAE recognises the need for the applications of remote sensing through satellites, including natural resource mapping, environmental monitoring, land-use planning and security.

When Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, announced in July 2014 that the Emirates would send a satellite to Mars , he said that the launch date would be in July 2020, only six years from his announcement. That timing coincides with the alignment of Earth and Mars , which occurs once every two years. It also means the spacecraft should reach Mars in 2021, the year of the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates’ formation. The Emirati government later said it also planned to build a habitable settlement on Mars by 2117.

In December 2017, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE Astronaut Programme to find the country’s first ever space traveller.

Emiratis from all walks of life were encouraged to apply and, in the end, 4,022 men and women between the ages of 17 to 67 had done so. These hopefuls were eventually whittled down to two, after rounds of training, testing and interviews.

The finalists were Hazza Al Mansouri, a 34-year-old former military pilot, and Sultan Al Neyadi, a 38-year-old doctor of information technology and former engineer for the UAE Armed Forces.

Major Al Mansouri was announced as the prime astronaut in April, with Dr Al Neyadi acting as his backup.

Both had to train rigorously to be prepared for the mission ahead.