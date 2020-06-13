Misbah says players are aware that there is a possibility of any of them testing positive

LAHORE: COVID-19 replacements were among the factors considered before choosing Pakistan’s 29-member squad for the their upcoming tour of England, chief selector and head coach MisbahulHaq told the media in a virtual press conference on Friday. “The medical team has been staying in touch with the players and I have also spoken to them about this,” said Misbah when asked about any fears players may have of testing positive for coronavirus. “The players are aware that there is a possibility of any of them testing positive. People of course do recover from it but this is the situation.” Misbah added: “Keeping this in mind and as a precautionary measure we have kept a big squad with four reserves. If something like this happens just before we play then we will be somewhat ready for it.” He said everyone understood the situation. “These are unusual circumstances and many things are out of our control and we are trying to manage all that. The players are mentally strong enough to understand and face these challenges.”