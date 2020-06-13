Kse-100: Bears gain ground as stocks lost rally

Market sentiments were bearish on the last session of the week, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of budget announcement for fiscal year 2020-21. Kse-100 edged lower by 517 points or 1.47% to slip below 35,000 mark and clocked at 34,611.23 points after index witnessed a correction following yesterday’s gains. Investors adopted a wait and see approach ahead of the budget session on Friday and booked profit after stocks rallied in the previous session. Meanwhile, domestic stocks also lost grond after global equities tanked over drifting hopes of economic recovery and surging Covid-19 cases. The benchmark KSE-100 Index remained in the negative territory throughout the session, registering its intraday low at 34,503.94, while it also touched an intraday high of 35,128.58. In the previous session Kse-100 index closed at 35,128.58 points. The total volume traded for the index reduced from 145.26 million shares to 115.18 million shares, while the overall volumes declined from 270.63 million shares to 177.88 Million Shares. The volume chart was led by Azgard Nine Limited, followed by Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited and Unity Foods Limited, exchanging 12.67 million, 11.36 million and 10.8 million shares, respectively.