Fact Check: Allama Talib Jauhri no more

The news of Allama Talib Jauhri’s death has been circulating on social media.

Daily Times exclusively talked to his daughter who dismissed the rumor and confirmed that Allama is doing very well by the grace of Allah.

Renowned scholar was admitted to hospital over complaints of a chest infection and hypoglycemia, while rumours of his death were spread in the city.

His daughter requested people to refrain from believing or spreading rumours and said they should instead pray for the health of her father.