Salient features of Budget 2020-21

* Outlay of budget 2020-21 is 11% lower than last year’s

* Resource availability estimated at Rs 6,314.9 billion

* Net revenue receipts estimated at Rs 3,699.5 billion

* Provincial share in federal taxes Rs 2,873.7 billion

* Net capital receipts estimated at Rs 1,463.2 billion

* External receipts estimated at Rs 2,222.9 billion

* Overall expenditure estimated at Rs 7,294.9 billion

* Development expenditure outside PSDP Rs 70 billion

* Size of PSDP for 2020-21 is Rs 1,324 billion

* Total FBR taxes estimated at Rs 4,963 billion.

* Non-tax revenues estimated at Rs 1,108.9 billion

* Gross revenue receipts estimated at Rs 6,573.22 billion

* Total current expenditures estimated at Rs 6,344 billion

* Mark-up payments estimated at Rs 2,946 billion

* Expenditures of Rs 470 billion estimated for pensions

* Rs 1,289 billion estimated for defence, Services

* Subsidies estimated at Rs 209 billion

* Rs 475.7 billion for running of civil government