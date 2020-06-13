Salient features of Budget 2020-21

* Outlay of budget 2020-21 is 11% lower than last year’s * Resource availability estimated at Rs 6,314.9 billion * Net revenue receipts estimated at Rs 3,699.5 billion* Provincial share in federal taxes Rs 2,873.7 billion * Net capital receipts estimated at Rs 1,463.2 billion* External receipts estimated at Rs 2,222.9 billion * Overall expenditure estimated at Rs 7,294.9 billion* Development expenditure outside PSDP Rs 70 billion* Size of PSDP for 2020-21 is Rs 1,324 billion* Total FBR taxes estimated at Rs 4,963 billion.* Non-tax revenues estimated at Rs 1,108.9 billion* Gross revenue receipts estimated at Rs 6,573.22 billion* Net revenue receipts for federal government Rs 3,699 billion* Total current expenditures estimated at Rs 6,344 billion* Mark-up payments estimated at Rs 2,946 billion* Expenditures of Rs 470 billion estimated for pensions* Rs 1,289 billion estimated for defence, Services* Subsidies estimated at Rs 209 billion* Rs 475.7 billion for running of civil government