No increase in salaries, pensions

The federal government has not increased salaries and pensions of the government employees in the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 presented on Friday.

Salaries and pensions for the federal government employees will remain at the same level for the upcoming fiscal year. The decision comes at a time when the country’s economy faces the negative effects of the spread of Covid-19 and next year’s tax collection targets for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have been slashed.

Earlier on June 9, the Pakistan government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had reached a consensus on not putting a freeze on the increase in salaries and pensions of government employees in a bid to protect government employees from the effects of inflation.

Despite unprecedented financial constraints and economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government on Friday unveiled Rs 7.137 trillion growth and relief-oriented budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, without imposing any new tax. The budget focuses on striking a balance between coronavirus expenditure and fiscal deficit, keeping primary balance at sustainable level and protection of social spending under the Ehsaas Programme to support the vulnerable segments of the society.