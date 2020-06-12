Rs 12 billion set aside in PSDP for uplift of agriculture sector

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 12,000 million in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21 for the uplift of agriculture and development of livestock sectors in the country.

According to a budgetary document, the government has earmarked Rs 1,250 million for 12 new schemes, where as an amount of Rs 10,750 million allocated for completion of 24 on-going schemes during current fiscal year.

In PSDP 2020-21, an amount of Rs 5,250 million has been allocated for national program for improvement of watercourses phase-II and Rs 1,000 million for national program for enhancing the command area in barani areas of the country.

In order to reduce the local reliance on imported edible oil, Rs 350 million have been allocated for national oilseed enhancement program and Rs 500 million for promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale.

The government has allocated Rs 200 million for promotion of trout farming in northern areas of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJK to promote aquaculture and fish farming.

In its public sector program, the government has earmarked Rs 150 million for cage culture cluster development and Rs 130 million for calf feedlot fattening across the country and AJK.

For new schemes, an amount of Rs 250 million has been allocated for cotton productivity enhancement through eco-friendly pink bollworm management and capacity building.

An amount of Rs 250 million set a side for up-gradation of central cotton research institute Skrand and cotton productivity enhancement through capacity building and management.

In PSDP 2020-21, the government has also earmarked Rs 100 million for risk based control of foot and mouth disease all across the country and Rs150 million for Sino-Pak agriculture breeding innovation project for rapid yield enhancement.

The government has allocated an amount of Rs1697.068 million for 10 ongoing and five new development schemes of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to Budgetary documents issued here on Friday, the government would spend Rs 1247.784 million on the completion of 10 ongoing development projects; where as an amount of Rs 449.284 million have been allocated for five new development schemes.

The government allocated Rs 32.308 million for the Construction of Zonal Office at Kohat, whereas Rs 42.703 million has been earmarked for construction of Additional Office Block for RTO Abbottabad.

In PSDP 2020-21, the government has also allocated Rs 46.319 million for construction of International Hostel and Class Room at DOT Complex, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, whereas Rs 300.000 million have been allocated for a construction of Model Custom Collectorate at Gawader.

The government also allocated Rs 27.634 million for construction of Office Building for Jhang Zone (Inland Revenue) Jhang, whereas Rs 24 million has been allocated for construction of Zonal Office (IR) at Mansehra.

While in PSDP 2020-21, the government has also allocated Rs 100 million for the construction of office of Intelligence and investigation (IRS) Karachi, whereas Rs 150.00 million for construction of regional Tax Office at Islamabad and Rs 350 million allocated Development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) under ADB Regional Improving border Services Project Islamabad.

The government has allocated Rs 174.820 million for Establishment of Inland Revenue Office in Pakistan.

Among the new schemes, the government allocated Rs 179.284 million for Acquisition of Additional Land for FBR (HQ) at Islamabad, whereas an amount of Rs 20 million have been earmarked for construction of covered car parking in FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

The government has also allocated Rs 50 million for Construction of Customs Complex at SOST- involving and Transit Accommodation and Customs Forensic Laboratory, Gilgit, whereas an amount of Rs100 million have been earmarked for Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) Islamabad and Rs 100 million also allocated for Pakistan Single Window. The government has allocated Rs103.500 million for a an ongoing scheme of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country.