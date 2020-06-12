Rs 66.66bn earmarked for Finance Division projects in PSDP 2020-21

The Federal Government will spend around Rs 66,666.571 million on 37 projects of the Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2020-21.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 63,356.571 million has been allocated for 29 ongoing development projects and Rs 3,310 million for eight new development schemes of the Finance Division.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 24,000 million is earmarked for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs 24,000 million for their 10-year development plan, Rs 1,000 million for necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution in Gwadar (Balochistan), and Rs 730.210 million Chao Tangi Small Dam, SWA (KP),

About Rs 2,357 million is allocated for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-iv), Karachi, (50:50) federal share total cost, whereas Rs 1000 million is earmarked for dualization of road from Bahawalpur to Yazman to Chandni Chowk (length 35.00 km) (SP) Punjab.

Likewise, Rs 700 million is specified for MGD RO Sea Water Desalination Plant at Gwadar (CPEC) and Rs 500 million for the construction of road from Sibi-Talli (20 km) and Kohlu-Rakhni (80 km).

Among the new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 2,000 million for land acquisition for Swat Motorway (Phase-ii) and Rs 300 million for the construction of road from Dalbandin to Ziarat-Balanosh (77 km) (NHA deposit work).

An amount of Rs 250 million is earmarked for dualization of Quetta Ziarat Road length 106 km via khani cross to Ziarat 70 km and Sara Ghurgai to Ziarat Kuch 36 km, whereas Rs 250 million is allocated for the construction of black top road from Duki to Chamalon via Nana Sahib Ziarat Gumbaz Landi Mir Khan Hosri district Duki (length 115.00 km).

The government has allocated Rs 200 million for development of Ziarat Town and Rs 200 million for up-gradation and rehabilitation of Lawrancepur- Tarbella Road (25.2 km). An amount of Rs 100 million has been earmarked for Expo Centre, Quetta (Main Finance) and Rs 10 million for the construction of National Academy of Public Finance and Accountancy (Feasibility).

Meanwhile, the government has allocated Rs 4975 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for eight ongoing and three new projects of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

According to the PSDP, Rs 4693.757 million has been earmarked for the five ongoing schemes while Rs 281.243 million has been allocated for the three new schemes.

Among the major ongoing projects, Rs 2241 million has been allocated for `Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite’, Rs 1881 million for`Establishment of Pakistan Space Center’ and Rs 236 million for `Feasibility and System Definition Study of Pakistan’s Optical Remote Sensing Satellite’.

In the new schemes, Rs 100 million each has been allocated for `Feasibility and System Definition Study of Spaceport’ and`Development and Deployment of Online Satellite Image Service’.

The government in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), 2020-21 has allocated 800 million for different development projects of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

In PSDP 2020-21, the government is intended to spent an amount of Rs 167 million on national strategic program for acquisition of industrial technology including feasibility (knowledge economy initiatives).

The government has allocated Rs 141.008 million on National Business development programme for SME’s.

Meanwhile, Rs 75 million was allocated for product development centers for composite based sports goods at Sialkot, Rs 50 million was allocated for establishment of metal park in Balochistan and Rs 80 million for industrial designing and automation centers in provinces of Punjab, KP, Sindh and Balochistan respectively. The government has also allocated Rs 20 million for footwear clusters development through CAD, CAM and CNC machines at Lahore, whereas Rs 100 million has been allocated for Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone.