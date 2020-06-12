Rs 80 million allocated for BOI in PSDP 2020-21

The government has allocated Rs80 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for one on- going scheme of the Board of Investment (BOI) for the industrial promotion and Investment in the country. According to the details, the government has allocated Rs80 million for establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor – Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP) in PSDP 2020-21 for industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China. The total estimated cost of the Project Management Unit (PMU) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor – Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP) is Rs 339.281 million, it added.