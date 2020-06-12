Perfectly Famous a perfectly OK beach read

Obsession, fame and grief swirl in this fairly entertaining story about a best-selling author, who vanished from the public following the death of her teenage daughter and the journalist who is determined to track her down. Best-selling author Ward DeFleur is on the first night of her mega 15-city tour to promote her latest blockbuster when she gets word that her daughter, Stevie, has disappeared. When Stevie later dies, Ward goes off the grid, cutting off all ties with her agent, publisher and friends, dismantling emails and cell phones. It’s been six months since Ward was heard from and Bree Bennett is fascinated by the story. On the night of Stevie’s disappearance, Bree was one of the last fans to get Ward’s autograph and pose with the author. But that encounter meant even more because Bree, who had been divorced only two days, remembers breaking down into tears in front of Ward.