The government has taken a while to come up with a relief package for health workers, but it is finally looking after the frontline warriors in the war against the coronavirus. It was just wrong that a situation was created where doctors had to take to the streets to protest that they were without the basic protective equipment even as they handled patients with the deadly virus. In one particularly detestable incident in Quetta right at the beginning of the crisis, the local police even baton charged and arrested protesting doctors, and it was only when the army stepped in and provided necessary equipment that the matter finally subsided. On at least one occasion in Lahore, too, doctors had to go on a hunger strike to get the attention of authorities.

Some quarters wrongly criticised doctors as not being brave enough to meet the challenge when they demanded necessary protective equipment. This is not a matter of bravery at all. By exposing themselves to the virus, doctors will not only needlessly put their families in a lot of danger, but if they fall sick and die, as is happening, the country will be deprived of fighters needed to win this war. To call them not brave enough in these circumstances amounts to confusing wisdom for cowardice. No general would ever send even one soldier to the front line of a war if he or she weren’t adequately equipped for the fight. Why, then, should doctors be made to face certain death and disease without the necessary protective equipment?

In addition treating patients in increasingly difficult situations doctors also have to stay away from their families for days and weeks at a time in order to keep their loved ones protected from the virus. This is a very big sacrifice and it is the government's responsibility to take care of the doctors' needs in return. As countries around the world have announced incentive packages for businesses, they must also come up with innovative programs for health workers. The Pakistani government has announced a seven-point package, which includes tax concessions, a martyrs fund, training, security, etc. A code of conduct is also being drafted with Pemra to prevent any defamation of healthcare workers on the media. These are welcome steps and should provide some support and comfort to medical professionals. They must know that the nation is grateful for their sacrifices and that they are being looked after as well.