Kashif Mirza, President All Pakistan Private Schools Federation rejected BUDGET recommendations 2020-21

Tax free budget and at least 5% of GDP be allocated for education and sportys in upcoming budget2020-21, Kashif Mirza president All Pakistan Private Schools Federation

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation President Mirza Kashif Ali, rejected Budget recommendations due to not educational friendly and imposing of 100% tax on schools. Kashif Mirza said that Federation recommended to Federal and Provincial governments to allocated and spend minimum 5% of GDP and tax free budget for education and sports, due to Corona epidemic. Mirza Kashif Ali also stressed that without the promotion of quality education and healthy sports. We cannot achieve our better role in the developed nation of the world.