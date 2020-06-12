Meet the 20-year-old talented social media expert: Naseeb Ullah founder of NT media

MYSTERY OF SUCCESS

A Young Pakistani guy Naseebullah is founder of NT media. He has earned much respect, honor in very short time in the present digital era. Nevertheless this person has not a single penny of arrogance. He is very famous by his page NT media, where the youngsters are also admired by his hard-work.

He believes that money is not important but a relation is very important, because the success of every businessman is depending upon his relationship with his clients/customers and Naseebullah is also one of them, as he is followed by his young Pakistani followers in positive manners. There is more than 90% ratio of positive comments over his posts in the digital media, while the remaining 10% ratio always is of the rivals of a successful person.

Naseebullah entered into the world of digital media on the instigation of his friend who taught him for working in the digital media, so he believes that if a person thinks positive and do something positive for other person then nature automatically reward success to that person who helps others. Therefore, he teaches legal and positive methods to other youngsters as they can work independently in the digital media and will be able to earn online and teaching one of the head person of family means you are also securing the future of other dependants family members. Pakistan is a poor country so there are so many people are looking for jobs but jobs are very short and in the digital media peoples are short and chief reason is that most of the peoples don’t know how to work online.

The person is always known by his attitude, in this regard it has been transpired by the followers of this young person that Naseebullah is a person who has good attitude and nice behavior with everyone. He don’t thinks which community, religion or rank of person he is communicating with me but he only thinks that he is communicating with a human! Mankind!. As he believes that humanity comes first.

He believes that a successful business always be a symbol of law, as only the law abiding citizens run lawful business. So if a person is law abiding citizen he can get success in every lawful business, but if the person don’t follow the rules and regulation obviously who can not reach at the peak of success.

In this situation of Covid-19 in Pakistan the lockdowns are imposed over the general public for their safety measures, but this lockdown has snatched jobs and work from so many peoples and in this situation Naseebullah provided a very good opportunity to earn money online by teaching them free of cost in online classes for working in the digital media. About this act he said “This thing makes man perfect, because when others feel comfortably then actually I feel comfort”.

In the rest it has been observed that Naseebullah has achieved such success by earring millions from this digital media not only with the hard-work, but actually with his positive attitude, positive thinking, helping nature and care of relations with peoples. In view of the situation supra it reveals that present success of this young guy is nothing because in future one day his name, fame and success will reach at the highest peak at international forum.